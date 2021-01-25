How To Locate New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Every week NC tries to add new sites for those who are concerned about having COVID-19 and their ability to get tested for free. Here are a few new places that have been added for today and a link where you can continue to see new places and testing sites.

Jaycee Park and Sertoma Arts Center in Raleigh along with Lake Benson Park in Garner will be open for testing. All sites are reachable by public transportation and begin at 11 a.m. You don’t need an appointment, insurance or ID to get tested.

For the full, up-to-date list of Wake County testing sites (including hours of operation), click here.

Typical signs for COVID-19 include: fever, possible nausea, vomiting, headache, and losing sense of smell or taste.

