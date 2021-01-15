Darwin Hobbs Debuts New Song, “Get Ready” [EXCLUSIVE]

01.15.21
New music alert! Bishop Darwin Hobbs called in to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell today to debut his new song “Get Ready” and talk about what inspired it. Press play up top!

