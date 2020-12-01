CLOSE
DHHS Sends Relief For Heating Bills

Thousands of North Carolinians may see some relief toward their heating bills show up today in their bank accounts.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program, a one-time payment made directly to those who qualify.

Seniors over the age of 60, people who are disabled and receiving state services, and families getting food and nutrition benefits who were enrolled in the program last year are all eligible to apply.

DHHS said those individuals who qualify for the program have already been notified about the upcoming automatic payment.

One-time payments can range from $300 to $500, depending on how you heat your home.

Click Here to apply.

Money is available until March 31, 2021 or until the funds run out.

Source: ABC11.com

