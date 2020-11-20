Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

CLOSE
With a quarter of a million Americans losing their lives to COVID-19, making sure you get testing is more important than ever.  Here is more information from our friends at WRAL to help you locate a place to get tested.

There are two places in Wake County that are currently opened for testing (closed on Thanksgiving), with most people receiving results with in one day or less.  They are encouraging you to register prior to your visit because of the demand due to the holidays.

Sunnybrook Building parking deck

2925 Holston Lane, Raleigh

Nov. 20-21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 27-28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Radeas Labs

907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest

Nov. 21-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 23–25 and Nov. 27–28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need to get tested, make an appointment online to avoid wait times. If you don’t live in Wake County, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a list of free testing sites across the state.

People who should be tested include those who:

*   Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

  • Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19
  • Are healthcare workers or first responders
  • Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters
  • Are 65 years old or older
  • Have underlying health conditions
  • Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population
  • Have attended a mass gathering or protest
  • Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

Source:  WRAL.com

 

COVID - 19 update

Close