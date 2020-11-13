The CDC Is Now Saying We Should Celebrate Thanksgiving Outside

As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, COVID-19 should be on our minds.
In updated guidelines, the CDC is now suggesting that we celebrate Thanksgiving outside. If you absolutely must have your celebration indoors, it’s suggested that your windows be open. They’re also saying that we should leave the elderly and other at-risk individuals at their own homes.
The CDC is also suggesting that if you’re going to enjoy Thanksgiving with others, you should quarantine starting this weekend. And if you’re (hopefully) planning to get tested for COVID-19, try to do it as close to the holiday as possible while leaving time to receive your test results.
I'm Thankful For... Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part
