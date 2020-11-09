CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham Historic Figure “Skeeppie” Scarborough Passes

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

 

Scarborough funeral services have been in the Durham area since 1871 and “Skeeppie” Scarborough has been running it for nearly 60 years of that time.  If you are from the Durham area you know Skeeppie Scarborough who passes away on Sunday at the age of 83.

Skeepie was a pioneering businessman as the fourth-generation owner and president of Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center.

Scarborough and Hargett is now one of the oldest Black businesses in Durham and the fifth oldest Black funeral home in the country.

Scarborough was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and grew up in the historically Black Hayti community in Durham, where he was a lifelong member of the historic St. Josephs AME Church.

The cause of his death has not been released. Scarborough leaves behind a wife and two adult children. They are the fifth generation leading the family business.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Funeral services , Skeepie Scarborough

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 days ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 1 week ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 3 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 1 month ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 months ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 months ago
09.21.20
Close