Durham Historic Figure “Skeeppie” Scarborough Passes

Scarborough funeral services have been in the Durham area since 1871 and “Skeeppie” Scarborough has been running it for nearly 60 years of that time. If you are from the Durham area you know Skeeppie Scarborough who passes away on Sunday at the age of 83.

Skeepie was a pioneering businessman as the fourth-generation owner and president of Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center.

Scarborough and Hargett is now one of the oldest Black businesses in Durham and the fifth oldest Black funeral home in the country.

Scarborough was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and grew up in the historically Black Hayti community in Durham, where he was a lifelong member of the historic St. Josephs AME Church.

The cause of his death has not been released. Scarborough leaves behind a wife and two adult children. They are the fifth generation leading the family business.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

