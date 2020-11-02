CLOSE
Orange County COVID-19 Testing Dates

COVID-19 testing hosted by the Orange County Health Department is done with no out of pocket cost (insurance will be billed). Testing is conducted by two different vendors, StarMed Healthcare and Optum. We do not require a doctors note/referral, and we will test everyone with or without symptoms. People of all ages can be tested. We have interpreters on site and capacity to do virtual interpretation.

***Testing events may be cancelled during inclement weather***

Weekday testing:

COVID-19 testing is available every weekday Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm at Whitted Human Services Center at 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough NC 27278. Pre-registration is encouraged and may be done online. Select Orange County when registering: https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed

There will be a few exceptions due to holidays, weather conditions, or other events. Please check our calendar below for testing dates.

Weekly testing events:

Wednesdays, alternating between R-7 Parking lot and Nash Parking Lot (please make sure to enter through Wilson Street) (combined flyer EnglishSpanish):

Monthly testing events:

Every 3rd Saturday at Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Every 4th Saturday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church

Close