WATCH: Jekalyn Carr and Her Boyfriend Jawaan Taylor Share How They Met

Entertainment News
| 10.22.20
Dismiss

Gospel star Jekalyn Carr joined our very own Big Med for a Facebook Live conversation that will surely have everyone talking!

She talked about her new album “Changing Your Story”, business ventures and of course, her new boyfriend. But that’s not all! Her boyfriend, NFL player Jawaan Taylor, surprised everyone and dropped into the conversation where he discussed meeting Jekalyn, her fans, and more.

On meeting her, he shared:

“I was back home in the off-season visiting my family and she had posted a video of her singing on Instagram and I was already following her. So, of course, I loved the video and I love good singing and different things like that. So I remember showing my mom and my aunty the video and they were like ‘man, that would be a good girl for you to pursue.”

Which led him to, “messaging her on Instagram”. Hear more about this and learn why Jekalyn responded to his message, above.

Watch the music music for “Jehovah Jireh”, here.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!  

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

WATCH: Jekalyn Carr and Her Boyfriend Jawaan Taylor Share How They Met  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jawaan Taylor , Jekalyn Carr

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 1 week ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 weeks ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 4 weeks ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 4 weeks ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 1 month ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 1 month ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 1 month ago
09.14.20
Close