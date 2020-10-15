Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning, For Now

Continue reading Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate

Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate

[caption id="attachment_4027963" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Kamala started the debate pressing Mike Pence on the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus. Pence looked as if he was nursing an eye injury and dodged every one on the debate stage, except a little fly who decided take a rest on his head for a few minutes. Even though the debate was way more civil exchange compared the first Presidential debate, Mike Pence took a page out of the Trump strategy of debating and constantly interrupted, Kamala, as well as the Moderator. The constant interruptions even led Kamala to look over at Pence and say "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," which many working women saw as a relatable moment. The gender dynamic played a huge role in how this debate was perceived. Pence being the only man on the debate stage sometimes came across mean and disrespectful to both women, but that didn't stop Kamala from letting Pence know she's not to be messed with. Kamala was also the first black woman to participate in a Vice Presidential debate, which will put her in the history books forever. "I will not sit here and be lectured by the vice president on what it means to enforce the laws of our country. I'm the only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted everything from child sexual assault to homicide." - Kamala Harris Pence did everything he could do during the debate to sure up his base. His bossy tone likely turned off moderate conservatives, but played well with the always Trumpsters. Even though Pence's style was a far contrast from Donald Trump, his audience enjoyed his debate style and could leave many republicans asking, "Why can't Trump debate like that?" Overall both Mike Pence And Kamala Harris kept their cools and represented their respective corners admirably. Most polls have gave the Debate victory to Kamala and second place to the fly that landed on Pence's head, but republicans will feel differently about the results. This is will be the only Vice Presidential debate of this election cycle and it's not likely to change many minds on election day. It does however give a glimpse into who could end up running the country if something were to happen to the President of the United States, whoever that may be come 2021. Check out all the photos from the debate.