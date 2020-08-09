CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Earthquakes In North Carolina

Downtown Raleigh

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty

Sunday morning a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the state with it’s most powerful quake since 1916. According to the National Weather Service, that quake was a 5.2 magnitude and hit Skyland in Buncombe County.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS AND/ OR VIDEOS YOU CAPTURED FROM THE EARTHQUAKE

Click Here To Listen Live

Although the quake happened near Sparta, NC, it was felt in Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, and, Kentucky and West Virginia too.Sparta, North Carolina is located near the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Prior to the 5.1, there was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded at 2 am by the United States Geological Survey Agency.

National Weather Service, Raleigh, NC reported 3 more quakes in other counties.

 

earthquake

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 week ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 week ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 3 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Close