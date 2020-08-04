EXCLUSIVE: JJ Hairston Debuts New Single, “You Are Lord Of It All”

08.04.20
JJ Hairston called into the Get Up Church this morning, debuting a brand new single called “You Are Lord Of It All” featuring Phil Bryant and Pocket of Hope. He’s been residing in the D.C. metropolitan for the past five years and this new track of his embraces the area’s go-go music.

In addition to breaking down the inspiration behind the song, JJ Hairston also discussed celebrating 26 years of marriage with his wife Trina, and how to manage relationships during the coronavirus pandemic. Press play up top!

