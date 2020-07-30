CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Nia Allen Drops ‘Every Nation’ EP

Nia Allen

Source: Nia Allen / CR8 Agency

Nia Allen, who recently signed with Rich Nation Entertainment, just released a 6-track EP available now on all digital platforms: Every Nation. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Every Nation was recorded live at Hopes House in Los Angeles where Nia sang a handful of inspirational songs she hopes resonates with people, no matter their race, culture or background. 

“It is my heart to see more unity as it relates to race within the Body of Christ. I believe our worship on earth is preparation for worship in heaven. I want to see Heaven on earth…as it relates to our worship, and worship gatherings,” the Berklee College of Music grad  says. 

Listen to her latest single from the project below! 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Nia Allen Drops ‘Every Nation’ EP  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 9 hours ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
Close