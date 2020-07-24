CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Your List Of Weekend Food Distribution Sites

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

 

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

Below is a list of food distribution sites for this weekend.

 

  • SATURDAY 7/25 @ 9AM St. Aug. University “Stop Hunger One Community at a time” food distribution – 1315 Oakwood Ave. Raleigh, NC – drive thru.

  • SATURDAY 7/25 @ 10AM – Ecclesia COGIC – 2504 E. Garner Rd. Raleigh.  Food Distribution (EVERY SATURDAY UNTIL AUGUST 29TH) 

  • SATURDAY –  7/25 @ 11AM Greater Love Church 2421 Timber Drive Raleigh, NC  27604 will be giving away free boxes of fruits & vegetables Saturday, 7/25/2020 from 11:00 am until they are gone.

Food Distributions , stop hunger one community at a time

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 7 days ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
Close