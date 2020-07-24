Your List Of Weekend Food Distribution Sites

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

Below is a list of food distribution sites for this weekend.

SATURDAY 7/25 @ 9AM St. Aug. University “Stop Hunger One Community at a time” food distribution – 1315 Oakwood Ave. Raleigh, NC – drive thru.

SATURDAY 7/25 @ 10AM – Ecclesia COGIC – 2504 E. Garner Rd. Raleigh. Food Distribution (EVERY SATURDAY UNTIL AUGUST 29TH)

SATURDAY – 7/25 @ 11AM Greater Love Church 2421 Timber Drive Raleigh, NC 27604 will be giving away free boxes of fruits & vegetables Saturday, 7/25/2020 from 11:00 am until they are gone.

