Vote For The New “I Voted” Durham Sticker

Welcome to the final round of the public voting process for the Durham County Board of Elections 2nd ‘I Voted’ sticker contest! Assuming you meet all of the voting qualifications found on the next page, you will be permitted to select your favorite ‘I Voted’ sticker design from the 10 submissions that have advanced to the final round of public voting. Once voting is complete, the Durham County Board of Elections will choose Durham County’s next ‘I Voted’ sticker from the top 3 designs. Thanks for participating in this important process!
