Here’s A List Of Weekend Community Events And Giveaways

Durham City Prayer Walk

The Light 103.9 is committed to keeping you informed of what’s going on in our community and how you can be part of it.  Here is a list of events in our area that is free and open to the public.

  • SAT. JULY 11TH 11AM …. ONE DURHAM PRAYER MARCH – 1207 ANGIER AVE. DURHAM.  WEAR SAFETY MASK AND ANY CHURCH PARAPHERNALIA TO REP. YOUR MINISTRY.   CALL 919-313-3309 FOR MORE INFORMATION.
  • SAT JULY 11TH – 12NOON – 3PM…. TEAM TRUTH – THE RALEIGH POLICE DEPT. – FREE MASK GIVEAWAY AT ROBERTS PARK – 1300 E. MARTIN ST.  FOR MORE INFO. CALL 919-996-4455.
