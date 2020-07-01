“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Importance Of Face Coverings With Doc Swiner

Face coverings are required now in NC so how important are they in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Nichole Swiner joined Melissa Wade during Working Mom Wednesday’s to talk about it.

Physician. Professor. Speaker. Author. Friend.

Dr. Swiner is a family medicine/general medicine expert, covering a broad spectrum of both medical and mental health issues. As a wife and mother of two, she uses real-life experiences to clearly communicate keys to better health and wellness for mind, body and spirit. Through straight talk, anecdotes and humor, Dr. Swiner captivates diverse audiences with candor and grace.

