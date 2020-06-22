The Clark Sisters Discuss Life In Quarantine & Reactions To Their Biopic [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 06.22.20
Dismiss
It’s Black Music Month! Today, we talked to The Clark Sisters to see how they are doing during the pandemic and to find out how life is after their record-breaking biopic aired on lifetime. They’ve since released new music and we’re excited to share it. Listen to the full interview up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

She Said Yes! Kierra Sheard Is Getting Married [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard’s Grandmother, Willie Mae Sheard, Has Passed Away

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

The Clark Sisters Discuss Life In Quarantine & Reactions To Their Biopic [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close