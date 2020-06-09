George Floyd Funeral Live Stream

George Floyd final memorial service is taking place in Houston. Click below to see the service.

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd happened yesterday. Thousands of mourners walked into the church where he grew up.

More than 6,300 people waited in long lines in the heat to pay their respects.

The final, private farewell is being held for those who knew him best before he is laid to rest.

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]

