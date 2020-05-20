Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He Attended In The 1950s 

On May 9, the legendary Little Richard transitioned into the afterlife, leaving behind a legacy for decades to come.

The founding father of rock, born as Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, was laid to rest today (May 20) in a private ceremony at Oakwood University’s Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama.

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s.

Richard, who released a few gospel albums throughout his career and became an ordained minister in the 70s, was a Seventh-day Adventist.

The hearse carrying Little Richard’s body just rolled in @whnt pic.twitter.com/8knsDmrsaw — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 20, 2020

“Little Richard didn’t want no tears or crying,” say the band mates. The fellas are laughing, bonding and sharing Richard’s best moments as a man, servant and icon. pic.twitter.com/AeOsYJzO6A — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 20, 2020

