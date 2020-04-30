CLOSE
Tye Tribbett Reveals How He’s Handling Being In Quarantine

The Willie Moore Jr. Show caught up with gospel superstar Tye Tribbett while he’s in quarantine. Tribbett released a new single “We Gon’ Be Alright” in an effort to unite people during these troubling times.

Check out the interview to hear about the new song and learn about how’s he’s adjusting to the new norm on our Instagram page below:

 

Tye Tribbett Reveals How He’s Handling Being In Quarantine  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

