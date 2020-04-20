Victorious Praise To Hand Out Meals Again On Wednesday

In an efforts to support their church members and the surrounding community during this time of uncertainty, Victorious Praise wants to help families and children with a hot meal.
Pastor Wil Nichols and the VPF family has been doing this for the last 3 weeks… but you must register each week in advance.
CLICK HERE to register.
DONATIONS WELCOMED
When: Wednesday, 4/22 – 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Where: (Drive By Pick Up)
Victorious Praise Fellowship Church of God In Christ
2116 Page Road
Durham, NC 27703
