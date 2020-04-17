Volunteers Needed For Durham FEAST

Durham Public School meals program is back up and running to provide meals for students and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local organizations and restaurants have come together to organize Durham FEAST… but they need our help.

Listen as Melissa talks with Truitt O’Neal the Digital Communications Specialist for the office of Public Affair at DPS to find out what’s needed and how you can help.

#DPSCommunity | DPS, Durham County Government, the DPS Foundation, local nonprofits, and restaurants have launched #DurhamFEAST. The program provides food for children and adults. Volunteers are needed. Click the link below for more details. | LINK: https://www.durhamfeast.org/volunteer

A partnership between Durham Public Schools, Durham County Government, the Durham Public Schools Foundation and local nonprofits and restaurants organized as “Durham FEAST,” will launch a new meal support program for children and families starting on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Families coming to school sites across Durham County will receive free children’s breakfasts and lunches prepared by Durham restaurants, while adults will receive shelf-stable food supplies and/or family-style casseroles. The following schedule is effective April 14, 2020. Sites and schedules will be regularly updated at www.durhamfeast.org/sites. (In Spanish: www.durhamfeast.org/sitios.) Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Mondays and Thursdays: 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m. Bethesda Elementary , 2009 S. Miami Blvd. Eno Valley Elementary , 117 Milton Rd. Githens Middle , 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd. R.N. Harris Elementary , 1520 Cooper St. Hillside High , 3727 Fayetteville St. Parkwood Elementary , 5207 Revere Rd. Sandy Ridge Elementary , 1417 Old Oxford Hwy.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Burton Elementary , 1500 Mathison St. Lakeview School , 3507 Dearborn Dr. Shepard Middle , 2401 Dakota St. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability , 800 Clayton Rd. Southwest Elementary , 2320 Cook Rd.

Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Tuesdays and Fridays: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Brogden Middle , 1001 Leon St. Eastway Elementary , 610 Alston Ave. Glenn Elementary , 2415 E. Geer St. Holt Elementary , 4019 Holt School Rd. Y.E. Smith Elementary , 2410 E. Main St. C.C. Spaulding Elementary , 1531 S. Roxboro St.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Club Blvd. Elementary , 400 W. Club Blvd. Hillandale Elementary , 2730 Hillandale Rd. Holton Career & Resource Center , 401 N. Driver St. KIPP Durham , 1107 Holloway St. Maureen Joy Charter School , 107 S. Driver St. Lakewood Middle , 2119 Chapel Hill Rd.



