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DHS Warns It Will Run Out of Money to Pay Airport Security

The Department of Homeland Security warns it may soon lack funds to pay airport security personnel, raising concerns about potential disruptions to air travel.

Published on April 22, 2026

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The Department of Homeland Security is basically running out of money—and fast. Officials say they may not be able to keep paying TSA workers within the next couple of weeks if nothing changes.

Right now, they’ve been getting by on emergency funds to keep airport security workers paid during the ongoing government shutdown. But that backup money is almost gone, and once the next round of paychecks goes out, there may be nothing left.

If that happens, it could mean major headaches at airports—think long lines, delays, and fewer staff showing up, just like we’ve already seen during this shutdown.

Bottom line: unless Congress steps in soon with a funding deal, travelers could be dealing with some serious airport chaos heading into the busy summer season.

The use of a body scanner is demonstrate
Source: DAVID HECKER / Getty

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