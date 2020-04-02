Faith Walking: Covered By The Blood [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.02.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

There is power in the blood of Jesus and everything we have truly belongs to Him. Will you surrender? 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Pulling inspiration from Exodus 12:13, Erica Campbell tells the story of a Christian woman today whose prayer over her son worked instantly. Take a listen up top and read the Exodus verse below! 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Exodus 12:13 “The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt.”

SEE ALSO: 

10 Scriptures That’ll Get You Through Tough Times

Faith Walking: Honor Your Father And Mother [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: What Does A Blessing Look Like? [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Covered By The Blood [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 16 hours ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 6 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 weeks ago
03.10.20
Close