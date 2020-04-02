CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]


As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by the coronavirus we answer your most pressing questions such as when and how the checks will be distributed and who is eligible to the maximum amount or anything at all.

  • When will Stimulus Check arrive?
  • How much will you get?
  • How will recipients receive their stimulus payments?
  • Who is not getting a stimulus payment?

Close