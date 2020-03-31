The North Carolina Statewide Stay At Home Order Is Now In Effect What You Can Do

Monday the “stay-at-home” order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper for the entire state of North Carolina went into effect at 5 p.m. Cooper asked people to start as soon as possible. In an attempt to help combat the spread of COVID-19 Gov. Cooper asked North Carolina residents to stay at home unless you need to leave for essentials such as a job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone. Cooper said “It’s what we have to do to save lives, it has the force of law.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

