WATCH: Willie Moore Jr.’s Version Of A ‘5 Star Chick’

While we’re all safe at home, lots of people have started getting their workout on. Willie Moore Jr’s wife has been doing her in home workouts by day and at cub Instagram at night. During one of her workouts he heard her listening to Yo Gotti’s 5 Star Chick while their daughter as in the room. Needless to say he wasn’t too excited about that. So, he decided to make his own remix. He took the beat and made his own version of the song. Check it out above.

WATCH: Willie Moore Jr.’s Version Of A ‘5 Star Chick’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

