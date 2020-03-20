CLOSE
Watch: Jonathan McReynolds Releases Music Video For “People”

We’ve all fallen victim to other people’s perception of us and we’ve all been the people who place misconceptions on others. Jonathan McReynold’s got a song for that titled, “People.” 

“People,” which comes as more “life music” from McReynolds, is a transparent song about the trauma that people cause people but it turns out, “‘People’ was never about the people,” he said on Instagram. “It was about the place we let people have in our minds.” 

Check out his new music video that explains the concept below.

