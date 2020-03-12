CLOSE
Major Events in Richmond Are Being Postponed or Canceled including Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k!

Richmond, VA – March 13, 2020 — Now that Mayor Levar Stoney has announced that major events in Richmond should be postponed or canceled, that’s what many businesses, schools, organizations and events are doing, due to health risks surrounding the coronavirus.  Here’s the latest list of canceled or postponed events:

  • Chesterfield County Public Schools will close tomorrow, Friday, March 13, for health preparations.
  • Colonial Heights Public Schools says it is adding Monday, March 16 as a student holiday so teachers can prepare in case the need for online learning arises due to the coronavirus outbreak.   However despite students being off, all after school activities will go on as scheduled.
  • The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has been postponed from March 28 to September 19, 2020.
  • Capital One offices located in Richmond are urging employees to use caution and work from home

Also starting this weekend, the Virginia Department of Corrections will be screening visitors at state correctional facilities in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus to the prisons.

