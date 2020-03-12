CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive For Coronavirus {VIDEO}

US-BRAZIL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-BOLSONARO

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide to President Bolsonaro, Fábio Wajngarten dined with both Trump and Bolsonaro.

Fábio Wajngarten fell ill with flu-like symptoms after returning to Brazil.  He was taken to the military hospital and is currently awaiting the results of a second test for confirmation of coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro is also being tested for the virus.

RELATED: Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus

RELATED: Number Of Coronavirus Cases In North Carolina Is Now 12

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive For Coronavirus {VIDEO}  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 8 hours ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 9 hours ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 10 hours ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 6 days ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 1 week ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close