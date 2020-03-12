CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams Forced to Self Quarantine

The NBA has canceled the rest of the season due to players coming in content with coronavirus.

According to USA Today, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive after making a mockery of the virus on Monday by touching microphones in a press setting.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Players on the Utah Jazz along with teams that have played within the last 10 days are told to self-quarantine.

In a Twitter statement, the NBA says they are using this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams Forced to Self Quarantine  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 8 hours ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 9 hours ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 10 hours ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 6 days ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 1 week ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close