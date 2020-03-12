CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Towson University Students Leave Early Due To Coronavirus

Seems like spring break is coming a little earlier than planned this semester for a lot of students in Maryland. Several schools have closed their campus and sent students home early due to coronavirus concerns. Towson is one of those schools who have given students very little notice to pack up early and get off campus. They are even preparing to have an extended spring break as they are asking students to potentially wait until two weeks after the end of spring break before returning to the campus.  Plans are in the works to have classes remotely during those two weeks after spring break with a return date of April 6th, 2020.

Source: WBAL 

 

Towson University Students Leave Early Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 hours ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 6 days ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 7 days ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close