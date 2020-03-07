CLOSE
Hot To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

 

There have been two confirmed cases in NC of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The first was a Wake County man who traveled from Washington where the virus was confirmed in the US. Then a Chatham County man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak.

With the virus spreading rapidly in many US states, supplies of hand sanitizers and wipes are running low… so here is how you can make you own hand sanitizer.

Supplies:

Rubbing alcohol

Aloe Vera Gel

Essential Oil

Bottle

Label

source:  CBSNEWS.com

