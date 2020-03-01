Durham Police Are AskIng For Your Help To ID Bank Robber

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smit

Durham police asked the community for help to identify the man who is suspected of robbing Truist Bank at 200 N. Mangum St. in Durham. The man is described as heavyset and about 5 feet 11 inches tall. Durham police distributed images Saturday of a man believed to be the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-4440, ext. 29480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

SOURCE: wral.com

