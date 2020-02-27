Interview With Local Actress Wins Movieguide Grace Award

Actress Aryn Wright-Thompson, is the 16-year old rising junior at Southern Lee High School in Sanford, NC, who starred in the movie Overcomer, has now received a Grace Award.

Aryn who played Hannah Scott in the Kendrick Brothers inspirational film Overcomer and won the Movieguide Grace Award at the 2020 Movieguide Awards in January.

The show aired on Mon. Feb 24th in the Hallmark Drama Channel.

Aryn was up against Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), Cameron Arnett & Alex Kendrick (Overcomer), Cynthia Erivo(Harriet), Ashley Bratcher (Unplanned) and Chrissy Metz (Breakthrough) Overcomer also won the Epiphany Prize! It was up against: A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Harriet, Breakthrough and A Hidden Life The show aired on Mon. Feb 24th in the Hallmark Drama Channel.

Congratulations to Aryn!!! We love and support you.

