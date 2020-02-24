CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

89th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson.

Katherine Johnson was born on August 26, 1918, in West Virginia. Graduating in 1937 with her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and French from West Virginia State College.

She was portrayed by actress Taraji P. Henson in the movie Hidden Figures that showed three black women to use their mathematical skills in the orbital mission of John Glenn.

In 2015, Johnson added to her list of achievements when President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Bridenstine sends his condolence and appreciation for Katherine Johnson. “At NASA we will never forget her courage and leadership and the milestone we could not reach without her.”

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 22 hours ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close