Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7TH
Raise The Gates- Who Is This King of Glory
Description Of Your Event It’s time for our annual Conference!!! Register today!! Register today, this is going to be Epic!!!
Event Date 2020-02-07
Event Time 6:30
Event Phone Number 9848884300
Venue Name Raise The Gates Praise and Worship
Street Address 4301 Louisburg Road
Address # 2
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27604
Show Us Your Talent
Description Of Your Event Join us for an evening of fun at our Gospel themed Talent Show! There will be singing, dancing, poetry, comedy and more. Admission is free and is open to all. Come have some fun and bring a friend! Event starts at 7 pm Light refreshments served following event.
Event Date 2020-02-07
Event Time 7 pm
Event Phone Number 9192175959
Venue Name New Restoration Outreach Christian Center
Street Address 6904 Poole Road
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27610
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8TH
The Battle In The Bull Career Expo
Looking for a new career, job or internship? Join Steve Jake broadcasting live from NCCU’s McDougald McClendon Arena – 700 E. Lawson St. Durham, NC 27701 for an “on the spot interview” career fair.
* 11am – 1pm
* FREE
* NCCU campus
* (202) 617-1420
JCCI Annual Multi-Cultural Month
Multi-cultural month celebration. Theme for 2020 : Oneness, beauty & strength in our diversity. Guest: Liberia Sierra Leone Jamaica Barbados *** Dance, cultural exhibition, Drama, choreography, delicious foods and more….
Event Date 2020-02-09
Event Time Sundays at 11am
Event Phone Number 9194840707
Venue Name Jubilee Christian Church International
Street Address 4809 Prospectus Drive
City Durham
Zip Code 27713
I am My Ancestors
Description Of Your Event Benefit Concert
Event Date 2020-02-08
Event Time 2pm-4pm
Event Phone Number 9197982499
Venue Name Davie Street Presbyterian Church
Street Address 300 E. Davie St.
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27610
I Am The Man
Description Of Your Event I am the Man Is set to Empower and strengthen families;our relationship with one another husband,wife and child or children. Reminding us of our place and hope in God to put him first and all else shall follow
Event Date 2020-02-08
Event Time 11am-4pm
Event Phone Number 9197941126
Venue Name True Deliverance Worship Center
Street Address 8307 N Roxboro Rd
City Bahama
State NC
Zip Code 27503
An Evening with Jesus
Description Of Your Event This is a Special Conference event on An Evening with Jesus. Our Special Guest Speaker, Deacon Dwight Daniels of Olive Chapel Missionary Church, North Carolina, will be ministering on the theme: On The Move for God Inspite of my Afflictions. It is going to be an evening of Worship, Knowledge, and impartation of power. Admission is open to the public, free of charge. For registration, please, visit www: rccghogpnc.org, click on the contact link and fill out the form.
Event Date 2020-02-08
Event Phone Number 9102638757
Venue Name RCCG HOUSE OF GRACE PARISH
Street Address 2665 John Smith Road
City FAYETTEVILLE
State NC
Zip Code 28306
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 9TH
Black History Month
Join St. Joseph AME Church …. Celebrating Back History Month every Sunday for the month of February. This Sunday is: “I Rep Sunday”
8am & 11am service – wear your HBCU or Greek organization in your best gear during service.
* 2/9/2020 – 8am & 11am
* St Joseph AME Church – 2521 Fayetteville St. Durham