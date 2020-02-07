Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7TH

Raise The Gates- Who Is This King of Glory

Description Of Your Event It’s time for our annual Conference!!! Register today!! Register today, this is going to be Epic!!!

Event Date 2020-02-07

Event Time 6:30

Event Phone Number 9848884300

Venue Name Raise The Gates Praise and Worship

Street Address 4301 Louisburg Road

Address # 2

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27604

Show Us Your Talent

Description Of Your Event Join us for an evening of fun at our Gospel themed Talent Show! There will be singing, dancing, poetry, comedy and more. Admission is free and is open to all. Come have some fun and bring a friend! Event starts at 7 pm Light refreshments served following event.

Event Date 2020-02-07

Event Time 7 pm

Event Phone Number 9192175959

Venue Name New Restoration Outreach Christian Center

Street Address 6904 Poole Road

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27610

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8TH

The Battle In The Bull Career Expo

Looking for a new career, job or internship? Join Steve Jake broadcasting live from NCCU’s McDougald McClendon Arena – 700 E. Lawson St. Durham, NC 27701 for an “on the spot interview” career fair.

* 11am – 1pm

* FREE

* NCCU campus

* (202) 617-1420

* http://www.rnssportsnc.org

JCCI Annual Multi-Cultural Month

Multi-cultural month celebration. Theme for 2020 : Oneness, beauty & strength in our diversity. Guest: Liberia Sierra Leone Jamaica Barbados *** Dance, cultural exhibition, Drama, choreography, delicious foods and more….

Event Date 2020-02-09

Event Time Sundays at 11am

Event Phone Number 9194840707

Venue Name Jubilee Christian Church International

Street Address 4809 Prospectus Drive

City Durham

Zip Code 27713

I am My Ancestors

Description Of Your Event Benefit Concert

Event Date 2020-02-08

Event Time 2pm-4pm

Event Phone Number 9197982499

Venue Name Davie Street Presbyterian Church

Street Address 300 E. Davie St.

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27610

I Am The Man

Description Of Your Event I am the Man Is set to Empower and strengthen families;our relationship with one another husband,wife and child or children. Reminding us of our place and hope in God to put him first and all else shall follow

Event Date 2020-02-08

Event Time 11am-4pm

Event Phone Number 9197941126

Venue Name True Deliverance Worship Center

Street Address 8307 N Roxboro Rd

City Bahama

State NC

Zip Code 27503

An Evening with Jesus

Description Of Your Event This is a Special Conference event on An Evening with Jesus. Our Special Guest Speaker, Deacon Dwight Daniels of Olive Chapel Missionary Church, North Carolina, will be ministering on the theme: On The Move for God Inspite of my Afflictions. It is going to be an evening of Worship, Knowledge, and impartation of power. Admission is open to the public, free of charge. For registration, please, visit www: rccghogpnc.org, click on the contact link and fill out the form.

Event Date 2020-02-08

Event Phone Number 9102638757

Venue Name RCCG HOUSE OF GRACE PARISH

Street Address 2665 John Smith Road

City FAYETTEVILLE

State NC

Zip Code 28306

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 9TH

Black History Month

Join St. Joseph AME Church …. Celebrating Back History Month every Sunday for the month of February. This Sunday is: “I Rep Sunday”

8am & 11am service – wear your HBCU or Greek organization in your best gear during service.

* 2/9/2020 – 8am & 11am

* St Joseph AME Church – 2521 Fayetteville St. Durham

