Ericaism: All Storms Are Not Created Equal [VIDEO]

Jesus renames storms and calls them peace. Storms have a purpose and can do many things. Sometimes you need to ride it out. While we’re in the storm, God is above the storm orchestrating it. No storm lasts forever and in the end, you will grow. 

