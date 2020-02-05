Jesus renames storms and calls them peace. Storms have a purpose and can do many things. Sometimes you need to ride it out. While we’re in the storm, God is above the storm orchestrating it. No storm lasts forever and in the end, you will grow.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE

Ericaism: All Storms Are Not Created Equal [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: