Melissa Wade
Trumps “State Of Union” Fact Check

Telemundo Trump Impeached

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trumps speech for what she says, “It was a manifesto of mistruths.”  So how false was Trumps speech?

Check our ABC11‘s “fact check” article that draws out some of the “mistruths” during the Presidents speech.

In his description of his making America great again Trump took credit for the success of an energy boom that actually started under Barack Obama.  He also inflated manufacturing gains,  misrepresented policy on migrant detention and more…..

Go to ABC11.com to look at some of his statements and compare with the facts:

Donald Trump , Nancy Pelosi , State of Union Address

