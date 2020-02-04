Ericaism: Everyone Can’t Go To The Top With You [VIDEO]

In Matthew 26:50, Jesus told Judas to go ahead and do what he came for. He knew He would be betrayed on his way to the cross. In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell shared how not everybody is meant to rock with you ’til the end. It’s not always betrayal and negative, but knowing when to accept a different calling and walk on your own is crucial to your success.

