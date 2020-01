Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole won the Best Rap Song award for their track “a lot” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Just a few weeks ago J. Cole was spotted in his hometown of Fayetteville shooting a PUMA commercial on the basketballs courts near Walker-Spivey Elementary School on Fisher St.

