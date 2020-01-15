Panthers Linebacker Kuechly Retires From Football

CLOSE
It was a stunning announcement when 28 yr old Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly said he would retire after 8 seasons.

Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.

He said, “I think now is the right chance to move on,” and many agree and respect his decision.

Research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brain degeneration suffered by professional football players has been a main concerns by some health officials.  If you don’t know about it then check out this trailer with Will Smith.

