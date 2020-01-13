CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Lecrae & Zaytoven’s Song “Get Right Back” Selected As One Of NFL’s Songs Of The Season

Lecrae’s song “Get Back Right,” which was produced by Zaytoven (Usher, Deitrick Haddon), was selected to being featured in the NFL’s “Songs of the Season” series that highlights artists and debuts new music of all genres throughout the season.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“Throughout my entire career, I have always hoped that my music would inspire and uplift,” Lecrae said of the announcement. “It is an amazing honor to partner with the NFL and its Inspire Change initiative to combine our platforms to change the communities we call home.”

Lecrae’s single was introduced during playoffs and will play throughout the rest of the final rounds. 

“The ‘Songs of the Season’ initiative is just one of the ways we shine a light on the great work NFL players and clubs continue to do as it relates to social justice,” the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson said in a statement. “An award-winning musician and adamant social justice supporter such as Lecrae is a perfect pairing for ‘Songs of the Season’ and will help amplify the great work being done in our communities.”

Take a listen to the featured track below!

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SEE ALSO: Lecrae To Perform At NBA Game On Martin Luther King Day

SEE ALSO: Lecrae On Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album: “Even If He’s Insincere, The Gospel Message Is Very Clear And Evident” [VIDEO]

Lecrae & Zaytoven’s Song “Get Right Back” Selected As One Of NFL’s Songs Of The Season  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 4 weeks ago
12.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close