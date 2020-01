Tune into The Light 103.9 today at 10am for a major Women’s Empowerment 2020 announcement!!!!

And save the date for Women’s Empowerment 2020!

Saturday April 25th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. Women’s Empowerment 2019 was great and 2020 will be even better as we kick off a new decade.

Tickets will go on sale soon. Listen to the Light for more details on who the speakers and performers will be.

Brought to you by the Light 103.9!

