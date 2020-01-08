CLOSE
Iran Attacks U.S. Bases In Iraq

Iran struck back by firing a number of missiles at 2 Iraqi bases that houses US troops.  All of this is in retaliation for the United States killing its most powerful military commander.

The Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America’s military presence in the region.

The White House said the President would not speak immediately but he did tweet, “All is well!!”

The President is expected to address the United States later this morning.

Read more at source:  ABC11.com

