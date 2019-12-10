CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5 Others Dead

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey on Tuesday. The victims range from a police officer, two suspects, and three civilians.

The deceased officer, a married father of five, approached the suspects in a homicide investigation and was shot and killed. The suspects then fled into a nearby bodega, where the standoff began.

At least one wounded civilian and two wounded officers are expected to survive, per officials.

Gov. Philip D. Murphy said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

 

‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5 Others Dead  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 20 hours ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 2 weeks ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 month ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close