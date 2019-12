This week 48-year-old musician Kid Rock slammed Oprah Winfrey during a foul-mouthed, drunken rant at his establishment the Big A– Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville Tennessee. Kid Rock yelled into the microphone, “F— Oprah. Oprah Winfrey is like ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh–‘. F— her. She can s— d— sideways,” The comments were caught on video according to video obtained by TMZ. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: foxnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: