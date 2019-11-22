CLOSE
Melissa Wade
Your List Of Free Weekend Events And Holiday Giveaways

Great Thanksgiving Give Back 2015

Source: Street Team / Radio One

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

Love, Hope & Care Day (Turkey & Shoe Giveaway)

Join us for our 5th Annual Love, Hope & Care Day (Turkey & Shoe Giveaway) Saturday, Nov 23rd at 98 Food Mart in Durham. If you would like to donate new/gently used shoes or funds for turkeys please contact me at Browncf7@gmail.com, Facebook at A.C.T. Productions or Twitter @ACTevents. If you are in need of a turkey for Thanksgiving and/or shoes please come to 98 Food Mart on Nov 23rd.

Event Date 2019-11-23

Event Time 9a-12p

Venue Name 98 Food Mart

Street Address 2627 Holloway St

Address # 2 2627 Holloway St, Durham, NC 27703

City Durham NC 27703

 

 

Annual Harvest Feast

Annual event that our chapter do every year. We feed the homeless and families that are in distress with a free meal and clothing. We would love for the Light Radio station to join us.

Event Date 2019-11-23

Event Time 11 am – 3 pm

Venue Name Poole Station

Street Address 1907 Poole Rd

City Raleigh  NC 27610

 

 

Title of Your Event Turkey Give-away

Description Of Your Event Free turkeys to low-income families at 1st Community Bank Parking Lot in Four Oaks NC (across from McDonalds) on Nov 23rd. First come first served! Sponsored by Johnston County Churches.

Event Date 2019-11-23

Event Time 9:00am

Venue Name Strickland Grove Missionary Baptist

Street Address 120 West Allen Street

Address # 2

City Four Oaks

State NC

Zip Code 27524

 

 

