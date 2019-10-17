JJ Hairston Talks Lamplighter Awards And Favorite Move

Lamplighter Awards 2019
| 10.17.19
So we talked to JJ Hairston today about joining us for the 2019 Lamplighter Awards Show on Saturday November 2nd at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium and here’s what he had to say….  then he reveals something very few people know about him ???????

The 2019 Lamplighter Awards Show is Saturday November 2nd  at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh. ! Tickets are available now at all Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com,  the Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts Box Office or by phone at  1-800-745-3000. Featured artists are BeBe Winans, JJ. Hairston, Maranda Curtis, Isabel Davis, James Fortune, Maurette Brown Clark, Todd Galberth and also special guest include Luther Barnes and local actors from the movie Overcomers – Aryn Wright-Thompson and Joseph Callendar!!! Hurry and get your tickets now! The Lamplighter Awards Show is presented by Blue Cross, Blue Shield Of North Carolina and The Light 103.9!

Few artists can be described in few yet powerful words. However, JJ Hairston and Youthful

Praise have achieved this feat and so much more.

Known for their dynamic worship and powerful melodic sound, J J Hairston and Youthful

Praise have impacted the world with songs such as, “Incredible God,” “You Deserve It,”

and “No Reason To Fear,” all while garnering national and international recognition.

Founded in 1991, the once 35-member church choir from Bridgeport, CT has transformed

into a Billboard chart topping national recording group.

Recently, the group has won 6 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and

an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award. JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise were also nominated for

a 2018 GRAMMY for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

