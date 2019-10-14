CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Car Stuck In Air By Underage Teen Driver

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

Raleigh police responded to an accident Saturday involving an underage teen with two other under-aged passengers.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Milburnie Road and Chatham Lane.

“I couldn’t believe what I (saw), a car dangling from the wires there,” explained Gary Antwon Williams, who found the four-door Nissan stuck in the air, with only its grill touching the ground. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its passenger side doors and windows.

Both the driver and passengers were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

Source:  ABC11.com

Car Accident , Under Age driver

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 week ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close